The NCAA could soon loosen its rules against sports betting, as it announced a pending legislative change that would allow college athletes to gamble on professional sports. That move, approved by the administrative committees across the NCAA's three divisions and now set to take effect on Nov. 22 (instead of Nov. 1), drew significant pushback from prominent figures in the college sports universe and remains subject to rescission. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke up this week against the rule change.

Sankey sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker on Oct. 25, obtained by ESPN, making it known that the SEC disagrees with the decision to allow athletes to bet on professional sports. He said in the letter that SEC presidents and chancellors came to the conclusion that "this policy change represents a major step in the wrong direction." Importantly, the rule change does not alter the NCAA's stances on gambling on college athletics. Athletes will remain prohibited from betting on college games and sharing information with bettors.

"On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association's commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level," Sankey said in his letter to the NCAA. "If there are legal or practical concerns about the prior policy, those should be addressed through careful refinement -- not through wholesale removal of the guardrails that have long supported the integrity of games and the well-being of those who participate."

Sankey argued that the rule change challenges the "integrity of competition" and that the SEC is concerned about its athletes' vulnerability. He called on the NCAA to restore its prior policy or modified rules prohibiting gambling at all levels. He raised concerns about the gambling industry's growing reach and influence and said the NCAA's removal of its barrier on professional sports betting "sends the wrong signal."

The pushback on the NCAA's decision extends to other conferences, too. Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi this week called it "absolutely one of the stupidest decisions I've ever seen." He pointed out recent issues in professional sports, including the NBA, which last week saw Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier arrested by the FBI as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling.

"First of all, it's a habit," Narduzzi said. "It's no different than smoking, drinking, doing drugs, it's a bad habit. I don't think anyone here encourages you guys to go out drinking and getting smashed on a Friday night or Saturday night, or at a ball game."

The NCAA's proposal to allow betting on professional sports does include measures to protect athletes. The association plans to provide additional education and support to prevent problem gambling.