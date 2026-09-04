When Greg Schiano pulled back up to Piscataway, New Jersey, in 2020, he was tasked with dragging Rutgers out of the cellar. To a large extent, he's done his job.

There were some admirable highs, including consecutive bowl records for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Between his two stints with the school, Schiano is the winningest coach in program history with 99 wins. But after a stunning, embarrassing 37-21 loss to UMass in the season opener Thursday, the walls are starting to close in.

Rutgers went down 24-7 at halftime and didn't score its second touchdown until 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. UMass, which entered the game with the nation's longest losing streak at 16 games, recorded 200 yards rushing against a Big Ten opponent. The Minutemen beat an FBS program for the first time since 2022, and a Power Four opponent for the first time in program history.

UMass shocks Rutgers: By the numbers as Minutemen snap nation's longest losing streak to FBS opponents Austin Nivison

At every level, the result is a five-alarm fire for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights' schedule has only one Big Ten home game against an unranked opponent, and includes a road trip to Boston College. If Rutgers loses that game, Schiano could get a pink slip on the tarmac.

Lack of money looms large

Since losing in the 2024 Rate Bowl, Schiano's Rutgers teams have become lackluster. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis helped paper over some of the inconsistency, but a rough schedule still meant the Scarlet Knights stayed home last bowl season. The defense especially collapsed, dropping to last in the Big Ten, a stunning mark for a Schiano team. If the loss to UMass is any indication, the unit did not change.

Granted, plenty of Schiano's struggles come amid the backdrop of a perilous financial situation. Rutgers faced a $78 million financial deficit in 2025 and is in the red more than $500 million since joining the Big Ten. Despite rapidly increasing television revenues as a Big Ten member, the athletic department has stunningly low other revenues.

According to Extra Points, Rutgers ranks as the lowest team in the Power Four in donor contributions, comparable to William & Mary and Wichita State. In 2025, Rutgers reported just $2.7 million in sponsorship and licensing, putting them on par with Kennesaw State and Nebraska-Omaha.

The university recognized some of the problems and made an inspired athletic director hire, luring Kelli Zinn from a high-ranking position at LSU. Her background comes in revenue generation and that is Rutgers' top priority.

End of Schiano 2.0?

To a certain extent, transforming the culture will demand investment from the coach. Schiano is well liked in the Rutgers community for his success, but he's not a salesman or a fundraiser. He's happy to focus on recruiting and developing to the best of his ability, but Rutgers needs more.

As a contrast, look to Curt Cignetti at Indiana. The former Division II coach walked in the door and immediately pushed the program to make tangible upgrades. And then, crucially, he helped bring the money with him. Rutgers needs a coach that can bully the program into shape and create enough of a vision to entice donors.

With budgets and revenues flat, Rutgers simply won't be a resourced program in the Big Ten. That puts the onus on creativity, recruiting and style. Schiano is dangerously close to not checking a single box, and it's getting harder to overlook it.

Rutgers' crushing loss to UMass was the beginning of the end for Greg Schiano 2.0. Short of a miraculous turnaround, Schiano could become the first fired coach in college football.