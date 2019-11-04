Greg Schiano, Rutgers meeting 'imminent' with hiring possible this week, per report

From the moment Rutgers fired Chris Ash in late September, it seemed inevitable that former Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano would at least be on the short list of possible successors. Indeed, multiple outlets immediately reported that Schiano was not only being eyed as a replacement for Ash, but he was the top candidate for Rutgers.

As hiring season draws closer, that connection has only intensified. A reunion between Rutgers and Schiano is now "gaining momentum," according to NJ Advance Media, which writes that "barring a snag in the process, the Scarlet Knights' coaching search is trending toward a return for the former head coach." A hire "could potentially come by Wednesday," which marks the sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) of the first college football game between Rutgers and Princeton. This according to "several high-level donors" that spoke with the media outlet.

Schiano and Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs have not yet reportedly met for an interview but have spoken through "back channels" since Ash's firing. Rutgers has already reportedly interviewed former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, and he remains in the running for the job.

However, Schiano would understandably be the frontrunner for the job if he wanted it. He went 68-67 in 11 seasons at Rutgers from 2001-11, bringing the program levels of sustained success as a bowl contender that it had not seen previously and certainly has not enjoyed since. Obviously, Rutgers' move to the Big Ten has severely impacted its competitiveness, but Schiano did many things to build Rutgers during his time there. He knows the recruiting landscape of the area, which still has plenty of Division I talent, and graduated his players.

Schiano left Rutgers to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was fired two years later. He then spent three seasons as Ohio State's defensive coordinator from 2016-18 and appeared to be the leading candidates to take the Tennessee coaching job before fan uproar led to the firing of its athletic director and a change in the coaching search. Schiano left Ohio State to join the New England Patriots' staff in the same capacity; however, Schiano then abruptly resigned from his post before coaching a game.