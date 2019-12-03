Greg Schiano's eight-year contract at Rutgers includes indoor facility, some sweet perks

Rutgers got its man when it announced Greg Schiano as its new coach, replacing Chris Ash. Schiano previously served as the program's head coach from 2001-11 and posted a 68-67 overall record during his time with the Scarlet Knights.

Schiano is locked into an eight-year deal with Rutgers in a contract that will pay him $4 million annually, according to northjersey.com. That's 10th in the Big Ten, according to the most recent USA Today coaching salary database.

While the dollar figure isn't exorbitant, the perks that come with the paycheck will be nice for the Schiano family.

The program will construct a new football facility, including an indoor practice field, which will put Rutgers on par with larger Big Ten programs. The increased focus on the program will not only allow Schiano to recruit at the highest level, but it will help the team prepare when weather doesn't cooperate. He will also receive a private jet "if private funding is available" or first-class commercial airline tickets to meet with recruits around the country.

From a personal standpoint, Schiano will be living the good life. The school will cover annual country club membership and initial initiation. He will also receive a private suite for 20 guests at home games as well as 20 more premium-level tickets.

Schiano is taking over a program in shambles. Since Ash took over in 2016, the Scarlet Knights have gone 9-39, including a 2-10 mark in 2019 under Ash and interim coach Nunzio Campanile.