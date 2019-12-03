Greg Schiano's eight-year contract at Rutgers includes indoor facility, some sweet perks
Rutgers is going all-in on Schiano's second tenure with the program
Rutgers got its man when it announced Greg Schiano as its new coach, replacing Chris Ash. Schiano previously served as the program's head coach from 2001-11 and posted a 68-67 overall record during his time with the Scarlet Knights.
Schiano is locked into an eight-year deal with Rutgers in a contract that will pay him $4 million annually, according to northjersey.com. That's 10th in the Big Ten, according to the most recent USA Today coaching salary database.
While the dollar figure isn't exorbitant, the perks that come with the paycheck will be nice for the Schiano family.
The program will construct a new football facility, including an indoor practice field, which will put Rutgers on par with larger Big Ten programs. The increased focus on the program will not only allow Schiano to recruit at the highest level, but it will help the team prepare when weather doesn't cooperate. He will also receive a private jet "if private funding is available" or first-class commercial airline tickets to meet with recruits around the country.
From a personal standpoint, Schiano will be living the good life. The school will cover annual country club membership and initial initiation. He will also receive a private suite for 20 guests at home games as well as 20 more premium-level tickets.
Schiano is taking over a program in shambles. Since Ash took over in 2016, the Scarlet Knights have gone 9-39, including a 2-10 mark in 2019 under Ash and interim coach Nunzio Campanile.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fritz speaks with Arkansas, Mizzou next
Fritz is a candidate for two SEC openings as the coaching carousel begins to spin
-
Buffs WR Shenault declares for NFL draft
Shenault's size, speed and yards after catch ability will make him a coveted wide receiver...
-
Petersen discusses transition at UW
Petersen addressed the media Tuesday as Washington introduced Jimmy Lake as its next head coach
-
The Bottom 25 Playoff is set
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only The Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
Jacksonville discontinues football
The Dolphins football program has only been around since the 1998 season
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Utah tops OU
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how the penultimate CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday...
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game