NC State secured a commitment on Monday from quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of program legend and longtime NFL standout Philip Rivers, according to 247Sports. The four-star recruit and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2027 class is one of the 20 highest-rated commits in Wolfpack history.

Rivers, a junior at Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael, has been tied closely to NC State since last season. He completed a visit during the final week of the regular season when the Wolfpack thumped rival North Carolina in a 42-19 blowout and progressed through his recruitment in the months since, leading to his commitment nearly a year in advance of the 2027 class' National Signing Day.

While Rivers also held offers from Auburn, Boston College, Miami and South Carolina, his familial link to NC State made the Wolfpack difficult to beat. Dave Doeren offered him a scholarship in May 2024, getting a head start on his recruitment after a strong freshman year of high school.

Rivers plays for his father, who is the coach at St. Michael. He earned the starting job as a freshman and increased his production over the ensuing seasons, leading to a 2025 campaign in which he completed 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards and 46 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also ran 33 times for 196 yards and a touchdown. Rivers has yet to pass for fewer than 3,000 yards in a season.

The terrific junior season led Rivers to secure an ASWA Super All-State selection, and he was a finalist for the 4A Back of the Year award. He guided St. Michael to a 13-1 record and a semifinal berth in the state 4A playoffs for the second consecutive season.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Rivers last week and described him as a "skilled passer with elite pedigree that has a chance to be a high-end distributor in college and beyond." Like his father, Rivers is described as having a "shot put-like release" and puts prolific touch on his passes. He is the No. 6-ranked quarterback in his class and has a chance to contend for five-star status during his senior year of high school.

Rivers will not suit up for NC State until the 2027 season but could be in line to contend for the starting job as a true freshman. Incumbent starter CJ Bailey has two more years of eligibility but could be a candidate to depart early for the NFL Draft, potentially opening the door for Rivers to contribute straight away.