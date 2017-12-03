Gus Malzahn addresses Arkansas rumors, says he 'wants' to be at Auburn

With Auburn losing 28-7 to Georgia in the SEC championship on Saturday, all the talk surrounding the Tigers immediately turns from the College Football Playoff to Gus Malzahn's future. More specifically, whether or not Malzahn's future will include Auburn.

Malzahn was asked about his job status following the game since rumors swirl that Arkansas plans to make a run at him. His answers no doubt caused Auburn fans to raise an eyebrow or two.

"I'm happy at Auburn," said Malzahn when asked if he intended to return. "We have great players. I love my players. As I said before this game, we worked extremely hard to get here to this point, and we've got a very good foundation built, and I think the best is yet to come."

Which is a nice response, but when pressed further, particularly about the Arkansas job, Malzahn said: "I want to be at Auburn." When directly asked if he will be at Auburn next season Malzahn then said: "I want to be."

It's possible that Malzahn is negotiating through the media. Reports surfaced earlier this week that Malzahn had presented Auburn with the terms it would take to keep him at Auburn rather than leaving for a possible offer from Arkansas. So by saying he "wants" to be at Auburn, it could just be Malzahn's way of saying the ball is in Auburn's hands, not his.

Now that Auburn's regular season has come to an end, odds are we won't have to wait much longer to find out what Malzahn's future holds.