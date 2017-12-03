Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal to remain at Auburn, spurns Arkansas
Malzahn is 45-21 in five seasons at Auburn, after leading the Tigers to a 10-3 mark in 2017
After consistently reiterating that he is "planning" on staying at Auburn for the 24 hours following the 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it appears that coach Gus Malzahn's plan is coming to fruition.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that Malzahn has will spurn Arkansas and stay at Auburn, agreeing to an extension with the Tigers. According to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, who first reported the agreement, Malzahn will remain at AU for at least five years and receive a raise up to $7 million per season.
Malzahn had been the top target at Arkansas, which let go of former coach Bret Bielema the day after Thanksgiving.
Malzahn, an Arkansas native, former wide receiver with the Razorbacks, legendary high school coach in the Fayetteville area and former Hogs offensive coordinator, is 45-21 in five seasons at Auburn. Under his leadership, the Tigers have won the 2013 SEC title, 2017 SEC West title and have been in the meaningful postseason discussion in November every year except 2015.
No. 7 Auburn will face No. 12 UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
