Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has retired from coaching following a 35-year career that began at small-town Arkansas high schools and peaked on college football's biggest stage in the SEC.

The coach told CBS Sports he contemplated retirement following the 2024 season at UCF but opted to continue coaching when Florida State's Mike Norvell offered an opportunity to be the Seminoles' offensive coordinator.

"I'm excited to spend more time with my family and to focus on what the Lord is calling me to do next," he said.

Malzahn led Auburn for eight seasons, where he won an SEC title and finished as runner-up in his first season in 2013. That season included two improbable late-game plays to defeat rivals Georgia and Alabama. The "Kick Six" against the Tide in which Auburn's Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 100 yards as time expired lifted the Tigers into the SEC Championship Game.

He was 105-62 overall as an FBS head coach during his time leading Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF. He most recently led the Knights for four seasons, helping the program transition from the Group of Five level to the Big 12. He spent the 2025 season at Florida State as offensive coordinator, defeating former rival Alabama 31-17 in the Seminoles' season opener.

"After 35 years, it's time for me to step away from coaching," Malzahn said in a statement released by Florida State. "I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell's leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris."

In total, Malzahn won two SEC titles as a coordinator and head coach. He coached Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton in 2010, and two more finalists: Auburn's Tre Mason in 2013 and Arkansas' Darren McFadden in 2006.

He transitioned from high school football to the SEC in 2006 when he was hired by Arkansas as offensive coordinator after leading Springdale High School to an undefeated season while becoming arguably the greatest team in Arkansas preps history. From there, he coordinated record-breaking offenses at Tulsa and Auburn before he became head coach at Arkansas State in 2012, where he won the Sun Belt championship.

"I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense."

Auburn fired Malzahn following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 6-4 record. The Tigers have not recorded a winning season since his departure.