Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recently reunited with Nick Saban after being hired as Alabama's director of player development. As Clinton-Dix quickly discovered, coaching for Nick Saban can be a lot like playing for him.

Clinton-Dix played three seasons at Alabama from 2011 to 2013, and he returned to the program following his retirement from the NFL in December. Tuesday was Clinton-Dix's first day in his new role, and he got reacquainted with Saban pretty quickly.

Luckily for Clinton-Dix, he has already thrived under Saban's hard-nosed approach. In his three years with the Crimson Tide, Clinton-Dix became one of the best defensive backs in the country. Clinton-Dix helped Alabama win back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012, and he was named a consensus All-American in 2013.

Clinton-Dix finished his college career with 98 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Clinton-Dix with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent parts of five seasons with the franchise. In 2016, Clinton-Dix recorded 80 tackles, seven passes defended, and five interceptions en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Clinton-Dix also spent time with the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders before announcing his retirement.