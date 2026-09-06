Michigan's season opener needed one final second, one desperate prayer of a heave answered in the middle of the end zone.

Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan on a jaw-dropping Hail Mary as time expired, lifting the Wolverines past Western Michigan, 13-12, in a finish that instantly became one of the wildest moments in Michigan Stadium history. The Wolverines appeared headed for a stunning defeat before officials reviewed the previous play and put one second back on the clock, giving Kyle Whittingham's team an opportunity for one last snap.

Underwood made it count.

The Michigan quarterback bought enough time, launched the football into traffic and watched Buchanan emerge with it amid a crowd of Broncos defenders. Celebration followed immediately as Michigan's sideline emptied into the end zone and Western Michigan players stood in disbelief.

It was heartbreak of the highest order for the Broncos, who were one second away from securing their first win over Michigan in nine all-time meetings and the biggest victory of coach Lance Taylor's career. Instead, the Wolverines escaped with a result that will overshadow an otherwise uneven offensive performance.

Michigan did not look sharp. It did not look comfortable. But with everything on the line, Underwood delivered the season's first unforgettable finish.

Underwood's rough day

In his debut as Michigan's offensive coordinator, Jason Beck schemed opportunities to gain easy yardage, but Michigan struggled with execution all night. Underwood's footwork and timing were inconsistent, causing him to miss several layup throws.

Some growing pains were expected as Underwood transitions into Beck's offense. However, the floor for Underwood's performance appears to be much lower than most around the program had projected.

Beck's system asks plenty of the quarterback before and after the snap. Timing, protection checks, route combinations and knowing when to attack vertically must become second nature. The former No. 1 overall recruit is as physically gifted as any quarterback in the country, but comfort in a new scheme is developed through repetition, not granted by talent alone.

Michigan's first-half offense was so unsightly sans its opening possession that Whittingham rubbed his eyes after a fifth consecutive third-down failure in the second quarter, then bent over with his hands on his knees.

The frustration said everything. This was a slog with no signs of escape.

Underwood's feet were rarely connected to his eyes, leading to easy misses that kept the offense off schedule and led to extensive work for the punt team. An ill-timed throw to the sideline late in the second quarter resulted in a turnover and was nearly returned for a touchdown by Western Michigan's Dillon Moore.

It's not all on Underwood, of course. The Wolverines' run game was a non-factor for most of the night as Michigan's offensive line failed to get a push up front despite a major advantage in the talent department. The Wolverines consistently asked their young quarterback to covert third and long situations. For most of the night, he wasn't up for the task.

Tougher test ahead

Michigan does not have the luxury of waiting.

Oklahoma comes to Ann Arbor next weekend following a 51-point shutout win over UTEP.

Brent Venables and his defensive personnel could feast on a signal caller who doesn't yet seem comfortable -- or confident. In last season's loss to the Sooners, Underwood finished 9-of-24 for 142 yards with a QBR of 44.5, his worst outing as a freshman.

The Sooners are loaded on defense with the talent to expose every hesitation. Windows will tighten, pressure will arrive faster and the margin for error shrinks considerably.

Yes, Underwood just pulled off one of the most incredible plays in school history, but nobody will remember if the Oklahoma comes to town and shuts him down next week.