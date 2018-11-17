Harvard RB gives middle finger to Yale defender on TD, gets score wiped off the board

Devin Darrington had something to give Yale defenders during their rivalry game

There are personal foul penalties ... and then there are Personal Foul Penalties. Harvard running back Devin Darrington got a got the capital-P version on Saturday in The Game for, shall we say, giving the Yale defense a one-finger salute. 

The penalty happened in the fourth quarter of the rivalry when Darrington broke loose for what should have been a touchdown run to put the Crimson up 34-28. However, the officials caught the running back making his gesture to Yale and wiped the touchdown off the board. Take a look for yourself ...  

It happens quickly, but the consensus is that Darrington flipped the bird, which resulted in a taunting penalty. By rule, that means the touchdown can come back. Granted, the penalty ended up not mattering, as Harvard pulled away to win 45-27. However, it was a close game at the time, meaning that the penalty's impact could have been far greater. 

With the win, Harvard ended a two-year losing streak to Yale. It has now won 15 of the last 18 meetings in The Game dating back to 2001.

