After 30 years of leading Harvard and reaching heights as both the winningest coach in school and Ivy League history, Tim Murphy announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Murphy, 67, took over the Crimson football program prior to the 1994 season at a time when Harvard had not won more than eight games in a season since 1919. That changed in Year 4 for Murphy when he led Harvard to a 9-0-1 record and the first of what would eventually be 10 Ivy League championships during his run.

The total stats for Murphy's time with Harvard stand out as one of the most impressive runs in modern Division I football history. Of the 30 years he spent as Harvard's head coach, 23 of them finished with at least a .500 record, including undefeated seasons in 2001, 2004 and 2014. Murphy is going out on top after winning his 10th Ivy League championship in 2023, and in doing so tying the conference record for most championships won by a head coach. He leaves Harvard with a 200-89 record overall, with a 141-65 record against conference competition.

"Harvard University has been a very special place for my family and me," Murphy said in an official release. "I am graduating from a profession that has not only been my job, but other than my family and close friends, it has been my passion and my life for the past 45 years.



"It has been an incredible honor to be the football coach at Harvard, and I am forever grateful to have been blessed to work with so many amazing people starting with the 1,000 student-athletes and 80-plus assistant coaches during our tenure here," Murphy added. "Sometimes, at the end of your career someone will ask, 'Do you have any regrets?' And my simple answer is no, because in any endeavor, any relationship, if you give it absolutely everything you have, there can be no regrets."

Under Murphy's leadership ,Harvard football produced 15 AP All-Americans, 158 All-Ivy League first-team selections and 11 Ivy League Players of the Year. According to the school, more than 30 players left Murphy's program and went on sign NFL contracts.

Prior to Harvard, Murphy was the coach for Cincinnati for five seasons and had a two-year stint with FCS Maine (then Division I-AA) before that. His career coaching record across all stops is 224-132-1.