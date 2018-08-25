Hawaii at Colorado State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, watch online, TV channel, live stream
Mountain West play kicks off on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado
The 2018 college football season will kick off on Saturday with the first game of the Mountain West schedule when Hawaii takes on Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado. It's the second straight year CSU has started its season on the early weekend, and the Rams are hoping to repeat the same result as its 52-27 win against Oregon State in 2017. The Rams will also have a short turnaround for Week 1 as they take on rival Colorado on Friday night in Denver. It's the third straight year Hawaii has gotten its season started here in "Week Zero," 1-1 in its last two after beating UMass 38-35 in a road game last season.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 25 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network [channel finder]
CBS Sports Network is available on your television and via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV [Try for free!] and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Storylines
Hawaii: The Warriors had a top-10 running back last year in Diocemy Saint Juste, who set a new single-season school record with 1,510 yards. But with Saint Juste gone, we're going to see Hawaii return to the run and shoot offense in 2018. Sophomore Cole McDonald is the new starting quarterback, and top receiver John Ursua is back in action after going down with a season-ending injury in the middle of last season. At the time, Ursua was averaging 9.3 receptions and 131.8 receiving yards per game. Hawaii has posted just one winning season in the last ten years, but are hoping to reclaim run-and-shoot glory with McDonald and Ursua leading the way.
Colorado State: Coach Mike Bobo is back with the team after being hospitalized with numbness in his feet and later treated for peripheral neuropathy. Bobo is the team's offensive playcaller, and getting him back this week is not only great news for his well-being but keeps things consistent for the offense heading into his fourth year as the Rams' coach. Bobo is 15-9 in Mountain West play, and Colorado State has won all four of its meetings with the Warriors as conference foes.
Prediction
There's big-time turnover for Colorado State as well with CSU losing a huge chunk of its offensive production from 2017 without quarterback Nick Stevens and wide receiver Michael Gallup on the roster. It wouldn't surprise me if this game was close early as the Rams get their feet wet offensively, but a pretty solid CSU defense should help the Rams pull away late. Pick: Colorado State -14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Colorado State vs. Hawaii odds and picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Hawaii vs. Colorado State game 10,000 tim...
-
Aug. 25 College football odds, top picks
SportsLine's experts are going bold for college football's opening day
-
Top undecided depth chart battles for 18
These are the top position battles still undecided and what to expect from the last days of...
-
Wazzu attempts to move on from Hilinski
Hilinski died of suicide on Jan. 16, and the Cougars have been dealing with his death all...
-
Wyoming vs. New Mexico State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Wyoming vs. New Mexico State game 10,000...
-
Urban Meyer apologizes to Courtney Smith
Meyer received criticism for his answer to a domestic violence question