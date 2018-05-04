Hawaii coach rips Oregon State on Twitter for recruiting active players to its spring game
The Beavers just got called out on Twitter
At times, recruiting is a contact sport. The more contact you make, the better off you're probably going to be.
Unless you're Oregon State.
According to the Twitter account of Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich, Oregon State sent its own recruiting materials addressed to Hawaii's athletic department, including four letters and what appears to be numerous brochures. He also suggests that these aren't meant for high school recruits on official visits, but are meant for players who are on the current Hawaii roster.
As if that wasn't enough, Rolovich even tagged the Twitter accounts of Oregon State compliance, the NCAA, Pac-12 compliance, two media outlets and LaVar Ball (for some reason) on the photos.
That's not just subtle shade, that's direct shade.
Entering his third season in Honolulu, Rolovich is 10-16 with the program and 5-12 in the Mountain West.
-
Former K-State DB tracks down robber
Speed travels well, and it helped Daily track down this robber
-
UGA coach Smart gets 7-year $49 million
Smart led the Bulldogs to their first SEC title since 2005
-
2018 college football coaching tiers
Not every coach should be graded the same way, so instead, we put them in tiers to better judge...
-
Auburn QB Stidham ready to go
Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017
-
Miami coach Richt extended through 2023
Richt led the Hurricanes to their first ACC Championship Game appearance in 2017
-
Georgia AD open to Clemson game
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recently said he'd like to play Georgia every year