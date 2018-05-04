Hawaii coach rips Oregon State on Twitter for recruiting active players to its spring game

The Beavers just got called out on Twitter

At times, recruiting is a contact sport. The more contact you make, the better off you're probably going to be.

Unless you're Oregon State

According to the Twitter account of Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich, Oregon State sent its own recruiting materials addressed to Hawaii's athletic department, including four letters and what appears to be numerous brochures. He also suggests that these aren't meant for high school recruits on official visits, but are meant for players who are on the current Hawaii roster.

As if that wasn't enough, Rolovich even tagged the Twitter accounts of Oregon State compliance, the NCAA, Pac-12 compliance, two media outlets and LaVar Ball (for some reason) on the photos.

That's not just subtle shade, that's direct shade.

Entering his third season in Honolulu, Rolovich is 10-16 with the program and 5-12 in the Mountain West. 

