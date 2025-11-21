Teams looking to stay in contention in the Mountain West Conference clash when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors face the UNLV Rebels on Friday night. Hawaii is coming off a 38-6 win over San Diego State on Nov. 8, while UNLV downed Utah State 29-26 this past Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West), who have won four of the past five, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Mountain West), who have won two in a row, are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Hawaii leads the all-time series 19-15, but UNLV has won 12 of the last 21 meetings. The Rebels are 3-point favorites in the latest Hawaii vs. UNLV odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 64.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Hawaii vs. UNLV picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawaii vs. UNLV. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UNLV vs. Hawaii:

Hawaii vs. UNLV spread UNLV -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Hawaii vs. UNLV over/under 64.5 points Hawaii vs. UNLV money line UNLV -141, Hawaii +119 Hawaii vs. UNLV picks See picks at SportsLine Hawaii vs. UNLV streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (64.5). The past two UNLV games have gone Under the total, while two of the past three have done the same for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors, in particular, have been solid defensively this year, ranking fifth in the Mountain West in both scoring and total defense. UNLV's season-long numbers aren't as strong, but it has held its past two opponents to an average of just 18 points per game.

The model projects 61 combined points as the Under hits nearly 60% of the time.

