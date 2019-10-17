Hawaii vs. Air Force live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 4-2-0; Air Force 4-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Air Force and Hawaii will face off at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Air Force is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Falcons and Fresno State on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Falcons wrapped it up with a 43-24 win. Air Force's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Donald Hammond III, who rushed for 37 yards and two TDs on 13 carries, and FB Timothy Jackson, who rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Jackson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Nevada two weeks ago, Hawaii came back down to earth. Hawaii suffered a grim 59-37 defeat to Boise State. Hawaii was down by 52-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Air Force's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to 4-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Hawaii comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the league at 23. The Falcons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 296.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Hawaii and Air Force both have one win in their last two games.