Hawaii vs. Arizona odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Wildcats games

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors shattered expectations last year with eight wins and a bowl berth after they were widely picked to finish last in their conference. The bar is set higher this year, and they will get an immediate litmus test on Saturday when they host Arizona in the season-opener for both clubs. Kickoff from Aloha Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Conversely, Arizona was the subject of much hype and a popular dark-horse pick to win the Pac-12 last season in its first year under Kevin Sumlin. Instead, the Wildcats stumbled out of the gate and never recovered. They fell short of bowl eligibility at 5-7 to the frustration of a hopeful fan base. The Wildcats are 11-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 74 in the latest Hawaii vs. Arizona odds. Before you lock in your Hawaii vs. Arizona picks, make sure you read the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Zack Cimini.

Cimini is a respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports and has been one of the SportsLine's most successful analysts on an annual basis.

Last year, he hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread and, over the past two seasons is a perfect 5-0 on picks involving Arizona. Last year, he advised SportsLine members that Arizona was overvalued as a double-digit favorite against BYU in its season-opener. He told SportsLine members that there was strong value on BYU, and the Cougars won the game outright 23-20. Anyone who followed Cimini's advice booked an easy winner.

Now, Cimini has locked in his Hawaii vs. Arizona picks for Saturday night. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Cimini knows the Wildcats will be determined to start their season with a victory to help erase the memory of last season's 0-2 start that sent them into a tailspin. Many of their struggles were attributed to adjusting to Sumlin's system, and they improved as the season wore on. Arizona notched home wins over Colorado and Oregon before coming up short, 41-40, against rival Arizona State in the season finale with bowl eligibility on the line.

The Wildcats return a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball and boast one of the most dynamic quarterback-running back duos in the country in Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor. Tate entered last season as a Heisman candidate, but was slowed by early struggles and finished with 2,530 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Taylor logged 1,434 rushing yards on 255 carries with six touchdowns.

Even so, the Wildcats are far from a lock to cover the Hawaii vs. Arizona spread against the Rainbow Warriors, who will be eager to duplicate last season's fast start that saw them go 3-0 and included two massive upsets.

One of those wins came at home against Navy as a nearly 10-point underdog, and Hawaii is notoriously tough against major-conference opponents at Aloha Stadium.

The Warriors were sparked by the emergence of quarterback Cole McDonald, who efficiently ran the pass-happy offense preferred by coach Nick Rolovich and threw for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns. His returning weapons include senior receiver Cedric Boyd, who had 79 catches for 970 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hawaii led the Mountain West Conference with 310.3 passing yards per game and scored at least 42 points on five occasions.

CImini has broken down this matchup from every angle. We can tell you he's leaning over, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and his picks, over at SportsLine.

Who wins Arizona vs. Hawaii? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Hawaii spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit his last five picks on Arizona, and find out.