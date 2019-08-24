Hawaii vs. Arizona odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 5-0 on Wildcats games

Arizona was one of the biggest disappointments in the country last season among power conference programs, while Hawaii exceeded meager expectations. The Wildcats hope to get their 2019 campaign off on a winning note when they visit the Rainbow Warriors in the season opener for both clubs. Kickoff from Aloha Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Kevin Sumlin led Arizona to just five wins in his first season despite inheriting a talent-rich roster. He needs a winning season to avoid immediate status on the proverbial hot seat. Hawaii, by contrast, managed eight victories just one year removed from a three-win season. Two of those wins came as a double-digit underdog, including its season opener at Colorado State. The Wildcats are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 71 in the latest Hawaii vs. Arizona odds. Before you settle on any Hawaii vs. Arizona picks, make sure you see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Zack Cimini.

Cimini is a respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports and has been one of the SportsLine's most successful analysts on an annual basis.

Last year, he hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread and, over the past two seasons is a perfect 5-0 on picks involving Arizona. Last year, he advised SportsLine members that Arizona was overvalued as a double-digit favorite against BYU in its season-opener. He told SportsLine members that there was strong value on BYU, and the Cougars won the game outright 23-20. Anyone who followed Cimini's advice booked an easy winner.

Now, Cimini has locked in his Hawaii vs. Arizona picks for Saturday night. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said he expects improved depth to be a major positive for the Wildcats this season. The second-year coach told the media the he is pleased with the two-deep personnel at every position, which wasn't the case last season. He also said the club has made major strides in conditioning and some players who saw limited time last year because they were out of shape reported to camp much more prepared this season.

The Wildcats' last trip to Hawaii came 21 years ago, and Sumlin would like to see a similar result along with a similar trajectory for the program. Arizona won that matchup 27-6 on its way to the best record in program history at 12-1. Arizona beat Hawaii 47-28 at home in the last meeting between the schools in Tucson.

Even so, the Wildcats are far from a lock to cover the Hawaii vs. Arizona spread against the Rainbow Warriors, who will be eager to duplicate last season's fast start that saw them go 3-0 and included two massive upsets.

One of those wins came at home against Navy as a nearly 10-point underdog, and Hawaii is notoriously tough against major-conference opponents at Aloha Stadium.

The Warriors were sparked by the emergence of quarterback Cole McDonald, who efficiently ran the pass-happy offense preferred by coach Nick Rolovich and threw for 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns. His returning weapons include senior receiver Cedric Boyd, who had 79 catches for 970 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hawaii led the Mountain West Conference with 310.3 passing yards per game and scored at least 42 points on five occasions.

CImini has broken down this matchup from every angle. We can tell you he's leaning over, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and his picks, over at SportsLine.

Who wins Arizona vs. Hawaii? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Hawaii spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit his last five picks on Arizona, and find out.