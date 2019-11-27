Hawaii vs. Army West Point: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. Army West Point (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 8-4; Army West Point 5-6
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium on Sunday. The Black Knights will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Hawaii the last time they played in last September.
When you finish with 391 more yards than your opponent like the Black Knights did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 47-6. QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had a stellar game for the Black Knights as he rushed for 208 yards and one TD on 16 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Hopkins Jr.'s 63-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, things were close when Hawaii and the San Diego State Aztecs clashed last week, but the Rainbow Warriors ultimately edged out the opposition 14-11. Having forecasted a close victory for the Rainbow Warriors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins bumped Army West Point to 5-6 and Hawaii to 8-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army West Point enters the game with 40 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. The Rainbow Warriors have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most passing touchdowns in the league at 33. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Black Knights.
Over/Under: 56
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Army West Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Army West Point 28 vs. Hawaii 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
USC leaning toward keeping Helton?
Helton has been on a perpetual hot seat for the last year with the Trojans
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...