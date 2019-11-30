Hawaii vs. Army West Point: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. Army West Point (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 8-4; Army West Point 5-6

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium on Sunday. The Black Knights will be hoping to build upon the 28-21 win they picked up against Hawaii the last time they played in last September.

When you finish with 391 more yards than your opponent like the Black Knights did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 47-6. QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had a stellar game for the Black Knights as he rushed for 208 yards and one TD on 16 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Hopkins Jr.'s 63-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, things were close when Hawaii and the San Diego State Aztecs clashed last week, but the Rainbow Warriors ultimately edged out the opposition 14-11. Having forecasted a close victory for the Rainbow Warriors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins bumped Army West Point to 5-6 and Hawaii to 8-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army West Point enters the game with 40 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. The Rainbow Warriors have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most passing touchdowns in the league at 33. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Black Knights.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Army West Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.