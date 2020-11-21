Who's Playing

Boise State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Boise State 3-1; Hawaii 2-2

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors lost both of their matches to the Boise State Broncos last season on scores of 37-59 and 10-31, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hawaii and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Hawaii last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs. Hawaii was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Calvin Turner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for one TD and 116 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Chevan Cordeiro's 75-yard TD bomb to Turner in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Boise State was a heavy favorite Thursday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Colorado State Rams with a sharp 52-21 victory. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Broncos yet this year. No one had a standout game offensively for Boise State, but they got scores from RB Andrew Van Buren and TE Riley Smith.

The Rainbow Warriors are now 2-2 while Boise State sits at 3-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Hawaii ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 162.8 on average. The Broncos are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with only 174 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 14-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last six years.