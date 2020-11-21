Who's Playing

Boise State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Boise State 3-1; Hawaii 2-2

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos won both of their matches against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last season (59-37 and 31-10) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Broncos and Hawaii will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Boise State struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40 points per game.

Everything went Boise State's way against the Colorado State Rams last week as they made off with a 52-21 win. That looming 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Boise State yet this year. No one had a standout game offensively for Boise State, but they got scores from RB Andrew Van Buren and TE Riley Smith.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs. Hawaii was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Calvin Turner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for one TD and 116 yards. Chevan Cordeiro's 75-yard touchdown toss to Turner in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The Broncos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Boise State's victory brought them up to 3-1 while the Rainbow Warriors' loss pulled them down to 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Boise State is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 219.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Broncos, Hawaii enters the contest with only 162.8 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 14-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last six years.