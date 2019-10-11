Hawaii vs. Boise State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle Saturday between the No. 14 Boise State Broncos and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10:15 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home this season, while the Rainbow Warriors are 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread this season, while Boise State is 3-1-1. The Broncos are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Boise State vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under is set at 60.5. Before you make any Hawaii vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Boise State remained unbeaten last week by thumping UNLV on the road 38-13. QB Hank Bachmeier passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, with WR Khalil Shakir catching seven passes for 111 yards and a TD and John Hightower adding four grabs for 105 yards and a score. Boise State remains primed for a Group Of Five bowl berth behind Bachmeier, who has thrown for 1,489 yards and eight TDs this season. The Broncos' defense has been stout, too, allowing 305.6 yards and 16 points per game.

Hawaii is on a two-game winning streak after thumping Nevada 54-3 two weeks ago. QB Cole McDonald threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-30 passing. WR Jason Matthew-Sharsh caught nine of those passes for 123 yards and a TD. McDonald has piled up 1,629 passing yards and 17 touchdowns this season, with WR Cedric Byrd II being his main recipient -- hauling in 40 catches for 498 yards and nine TDs.

The Broncos enter the matchup averaging 323 passing yards per game, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Rainbow Warriors are even better: ranking fourth in the country with 356.8 passing yards per game.

