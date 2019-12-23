Hawaii vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

BYU @ Hawaii

Current Records: BYU 7-5; Hawaii 9-5

What to Know

The BYU Cougars and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. BYU and Hawaii will compete for holiday cheer in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium at 8 p.m. ET test. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

There was early excitement for the Cougars after they claimed the game's first points three weeks ago, but it was the San Diego State Aztecs who ended up claiming the real prize. BYU took a 13-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of QB Zach Wilson, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Hawaii two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to the Boise State Broncos. The losing side was boosted by RB Miles Reed, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cougars going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest having picked the ball off 15 times, good for ninth in the nation. Less enviably, the Rainbow Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 17 on the season. The Cougars' secondary is poised to pounce all over the Rainbow Warriors' passing game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

BYU have won both of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.