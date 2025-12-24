The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule features just one game on Christmas Eve, and it takes place in the Aloha State. The Sheraton Hawaii Bowl 2025 will see the California Golden Bears facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Cal (7-5) is coming off a 38-35 win over SMU but has lost three straight bowl games. Hawaii (8-4) enters in off a 27-7 victory over Wyoming and is 5-4 all-time in its namesake bowl. The Golden Bears enter the 2025 Hawaii Bowl leading the all-time series between the programs, 2-1. Star Hawaii receiver Jackson Harris, who had nearly 1,000 yards receiving this year, is in the transfer portal. Nick Rolovich, who was Hawaii's head coach from 2016-19, will serve as the interim head coach for Cal in this one.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Cal vs. Hawaii odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 51.5, down a point from the opening line with the kickoff temperature forecasted to be around 75 degrees. Before making any Hawaii vs. Cal picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cal vs. Hawaii. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Hawaii vs. Cal:

Cal vs. Hawaii spread Hawaii -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cal vs. Hawaii over/under 51.5 points Cal vs. Hawaii money line Hawaii -110, Cal -109 Cal vs. Hawaii picks See picks at SportsLine Cal vs. Hawaii streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Hawaii vs. Cal picks

After simulating California vs. Hawaii 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (50.5 points).

Something about the Rainbow Warriors appearing in this bowl game seems to light up the scoreboard for both teams. Of Hawaii's nine prior appearances in the Hawaii Bowl, eight of them have seen at least 60 total points, with five of those seeing at least 70 combined points. As for Cal, its games have eclipsed the total in two of the last three, and the Golden Bears' starting QB, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, is a native Hawaiian and will want to put on a show in his return.

Coming off a 330-yard, 4-TD performance, Sagapolutele is forecasted to top 300 yards again with multiple total touchdowns. His counterpart, Micah Alejado, leads the Mountain West in passing yards per game and has 3 passing scores in five of his last seven games. With the explosiveness of both passing games, the model is projecting 53 combined points as the Over hits more than 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. California, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cal vs. Hawaii spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line picks, and find out.