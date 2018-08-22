Hawaii vs. Colorado State odds: 2018 college football picks from computer model that went 7-0 in postseason

Nearly eight months after Alabama defeated Georgia in a national championship thriller, the 2018 college football season kicks off with an exciting Mountain West matchup pitting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors against the Colorado State Rams. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (on CBS Sports Network) from Colorado State Stadium in Fort Collins. The Rams are 14-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 57.5, down from a 58.5 opening.

The model called Hawaii's 2017 season-opener against UMass too, confidently backing the Warriors as two-point road underdogs. The result: Hawaii won outright 38-35.

The model has considered that Hawaii finished the 2017 season 3-9 and returns nine starters -- none at the skill positions. The squads met early last season with the Rams (-6.5) cruising to a 51-21 road victory, easily covering the spread.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cole McDonald will be leading the Warriors' offense. He has thrown only nine career passes, but one of them was for a touchdown last season in a 37-26 win over San Jose State.

The computer also knows Hawaii's biggest concern will be on defense. Last season, Hawaii yielded 30 or more points in eight games. If the Warriors can get stronger pressure from their front seven, they should be able to force much-needed three-and-outs to keep the D fresh.

Colorado State, coming off a 7-6 season, turns to Washington transfer K.J. Carta-Samuels, who takes over for Nick Stevens, the team's all-time touchdown leader. Carta-Samuels is no novice, having played in 25 games over the past three seasons.

The Rams also excelled last season in taking care of the ball, coughing it up just 15 times in 13 games.

