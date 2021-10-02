The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 2 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Fresno State is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread, and Fresno State is 4-1 ATS.

The Bulldogs are favored by 10 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Fresno State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Fresno State vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and analysis from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii vs. Fresno State spread: Hawaii +10

Hawaii vs. Fresno State over-under: 62 points

Hawaii vs. Fresno State moneyline: Hawaii +310 , Fresno State -400

What you need to know about Hawaii

Hawaii didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico State Aggies on the road last Saturday, winning 41-21.

The Rainbow Warriors have been efficient on the offensive side of the ball, but their defensive shortcomings have caused them all kinds of issues in 2021. Hawaii is giving up 423.8 total yards and 32.4 points per game -- those numbers could spell trouble against an offense as potent as Fresno State's.

What you need to know about Fresno State

Fresno State bagged a 38-30 win over the UNLV Rebels last Friday. Fresno State can attribute much of their success to QB Jake Haener, who passed for five TDs and 378 yards, and WR Jalen Cropper, who caught ten passes for four TDs and 108 yards.

Haener has been outstanding all season, playing himself into the Heisman Trophy discussion. Perhaps the biggest hurdle for the Bulldogs to get over in this matchup will be the complications that come with traveling to Hawaii.

