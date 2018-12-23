Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech odds, line: 2018 Hawaii Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 roll

Old acquaintances meet once again as former WAC squads Hawaii and Louisiana Tech vie for bragging rights on Saturday in the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl. Kickoff from Honolulu's Aloha Stadium is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The 8-5 Rainbow Warriors, now members of the Mountain West Conference, are 8-2 all-time against the Bulldogs, who are 7-5 and out of Conference USA. The Bulldogs are a 2-point favorite and the Over-Under is 61 in the latest Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech odds. Before you make any Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2018 Hawaii Bowl projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that although Hawaii's run and shoot offense is geared for passing-heavy teams, it creates an advantageous situation for running backs. This benefits junior rusher Dayton Furuta, who averages 5.0 yards per carry. Although the Warriors don't run often, running plays are usually effective against unsuspecting defenses.

Quarterback Cole McDonald is enjoying an exceptional season with 35 touchdown tosses and nearly 3,800 passing yards. Wideout John Ursua has been a beast in opposing secondaries, having caught 16 touchdown passes while racking up over 1,300 receiving yards.

But just because the Rainbow Warriors can pile up points doesn't mean they'll cover the Hawaii Bowl spread.

When the Bulldogs aren't trying to shorten the game with their ball-control offense, quarterback J'Mar Smith, who's thrown 14 touchdown passes this season and over 6,200 passing yards during his career, targets his top wideout Adrian Hardy. The dynamic sophomore leads Louisiana Tech in receptions (69) and yards (1,052). In addition to picking up 15.2 yards per grab, he has scored six times. Hardy also has notched at least 100 receiving yards the last three times the Bulldogs have played.

Yielding just 23.8 points per contest, the Bulldogs' defense held opponents to 20 points or fewer four times thanks to a formidable front seven that can force heavy pressure on the quarterback.

