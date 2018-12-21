Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech odds, line: 2018 Hawaii Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

It should be a perfect day for football from Honolulu as Hawaii meets Louisiana Tech in the 2018 Hawaii Bowl. Kickoff from Aloha Stadium is 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. This game should be a stark contrast in styles, as the potent Warriors offense will try to overcome the defensive-minded Bulldogs (7-5). Hawaii (8-5) is a one-point favorite after the line fell as far as a pick'em and the over-under is 61 in the latest Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech odds. Before you make any Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech picks and predictions for the 2018 SoFi Hawaii Bowl, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2018 Hawaii Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii 10,000 times.

The model has factored in that Hawaii's potent offense starts with quarterback Cole McDonald. The sophomore has thrown for a blistering 3,790 yards and 35 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. He also nets a healthy 8.2 yards per attempt. His favorite target is wideout John Ursua, who has registered seven 100-yard receiving games this season. He leads the Rainbow Warriors in both yardage (1,343) and touchdowns (16). Gouging defenses for 15.1 yards per grab, the speedy junior creates matchup problems throughout the secondary.

Hawaii's offense, which averages 32.1 points per game, also stretches the field with wideouts JoJo Ward and Cedric Boyd. While Ward nets over 17 yards per reception, possession receiver Boyd is adept at picking up first downs in crucial situations. In his previous game against San Diego State, Boyd gained 140 yards and scored a touchdown.

But just because the Rainbow Warriors can pile up points doesn't mean they'll cover the Hawaii Bowl spread.

The Bulldogs can churn out first downs on the ground behind running back Jaqwis Dancy, who's netting 5.6 yards per carry. Having found pay dirt nine times in 2018, the speedy junior can juke out of tackles and bound downfield in a heartbeat. Quarterback J'Mar Smith also makes smart decisions with the ball and has thrown for over 6,200 yards in his career. He's tossed 14 of his 32 career touchdowns this season.

Yielding just 23.8 points per contest, the Bulldogs' defense held opponents to 20 points or fewer four times thanks to a formidable front seven that can force heavy pressure on the quarterback.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech?