Who's Playing

Nevada @ Hawaii

Current Records: Nevada 5-0; Hawaii 2-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Nevada's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Hawaii hopes will continue.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wolf Pack beat the San Diego State Aztecs 26-21 last week. Nevada's WR Romeo Doubs looked sharp as he caught five passes for one TD and 133 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Doubs' 50-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Brandon Talton delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Hawaii came up short against the Boise State Broncos last week, falling 40-32. Hawaii was down 40-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for three TDs and 253 yards on 48 attempts in addition to picking up 90 yards on the ground. Cordeiro's performance made up for a slower contest against the Aztecs two weeks ago.

The Wolf Pack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Nevada's victory brought them up to 5-0 while the Rainbow Warriors' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the game with 363.8 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. But Hawaii ranks 16th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 186.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last four games against Hawaii.