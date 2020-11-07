Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Hawaii

Current Records: New Mexico 0-1; Hawaii 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home turf advantage Saturday as they take on the New Mexico Lobos at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium at 11 p.m. ET. Hawaii is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The night started off rough for the Rainbow Warriors last Friday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 31-7 defeat to the Wyoming Cowboys. QB Chevan Cordeiro had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 110 yards passing.

Meanwhile, the Lobos had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last week, they lost to the San Jose State Spartans by a decisive 38-21 margin. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Tevaka Tuioti, who passed for two TDs and 294 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii and New Mexico both have one win in their last two games.