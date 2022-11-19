Who's Playing

UNLV @ Hawaii

Current Records: UNLV 4-6; Hawaii 2-9

What to Know

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.27 points per matchup. The Rainbow Warriors and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

Hawaii was hampered by 115 penalty yards against the Utah State Aggies last week. Hawaii came up short against Utah State, falling 41-34. A silver lining for Hawaii was the play of RB Tylan Hines, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 69-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

UNLV came within a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday, but they wound up with a 37-30 loss. Despite the defeat, the Rebels got a solid performance out of RB Aidan Robbins, who rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 26 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Special teams collected 16 points for UNLV. P Daniel Gutierrez delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Rainbow Warriors have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hawaii, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up four turnovers, Hawaii had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Rebels can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 11-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii have won three out of their last six games against UNLV.