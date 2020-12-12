Who's Playing

UNLV @ Hawaii

Current Records: UNLV 0-5; Hawaii 3-4

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. UNLV and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The Rebels need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per contest.

The evening started off rough for UNLV two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-14 walloping at the Wyoming Cowboys' hands. UNLV was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for UNLV, but QB Max Gilliam led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Hawaii came up short against the San Jose State Spartans last week, falling 35-24. QB Chevan Cordeiro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 238 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

The Rebels are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a big 19-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rainbow Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Hawaii and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.