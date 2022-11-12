Who's Playing

Utah State @ Hawaii

Current Records: Utah State 4-5; Hawaii 2-8

What to Know

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per matchup. The Rainbow Warriors and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Hawaii is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The night started off rough for Hawaii last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 55-13 blowout to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Hawaii was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing. RB Tylan Hines put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 79 yards on the ground on 11 carries and caught four passes for 53 yards.

Meanwhile, Utah State had enough points to win and then some against the New Mexico Lobos last week, taking their game 27-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Utah State, but they got scores from K Connor Coles and WR Terrell Vaughn.

The Rainbow Warriors have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hawaii, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Utah State's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Hawaii's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 2-8. We'll see if the Aggies' success rolls on or if Hawaii is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won all of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last eight years.