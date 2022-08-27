Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Hawaii

Last Season Records: Hawaii 6-7; Vanderbilt 2-10

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, Vanderbilt is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, Hawaii struggled last season, ending up 6-7.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Commodores, who were picked off 14 times. The Rainbow Warriors experienced some struggles of their own as few teams threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 16 times. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Vanderbilt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Commodores are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.