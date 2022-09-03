Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Hawaii

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-0; Hawaii 0-1

Last Season Records: Hawaii 6-7; Western Kentucky 9-5

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Sept. 4 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. WKU should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.

Hawaii was pulverized by the Vanderbilt Commodores 63-10 last week. Hawaii was down 56-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, WKU beat the Austin Peay Governors 38-27 last week.

Hawaii's loss took them down to 0-1 while Western Kentucky's victory pulled them up to 1-0. The Western Kentucky defense got after the quarterback against Austin Peay to the tune of five sacks, so Hawaii's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hilltoppers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.