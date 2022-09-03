The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) hit the road to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu. Hawaii is coming off a lopsided 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt last week, while Western Kentucky is looking to build off its 38-27 win over Austin Peay in Week 0. Neither team managed to cover the point spread last week.

The Hilltoppers are favored by 16 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 67.5. Before making any Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds for Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky:

Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky spread: Hawaii +16

Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 68 points

Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky picks: See picks here.



What you need to know about Hawaii

There's no need to mince words: Hawaii got crushed by the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday on their home turf. The final score ended being 63-10. The Rainbow Warriors were down 56-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Dedrick Parson.

First-year head coach Timmy Chang is a program legend and will undoubtedly have his team looking to rebound from its disappointing Week 0 performance. The Rainbow Warriors will have to be vastly improved on the defensive side of the ball to notch a win in this matchup.

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers beat the Austin Peay Governors 38-27 this past Saturday. QB Austin Reed and WR Malachi Corley were among the main playmakers for WKU as the former passed for four TDs and 280 yards, and the latter hauled in three receiving touchdowns.

Western Kentucky has an abnormally long trip to get to Honolulu, so they will have to battle the time zone change and potential travel fatigue. That said, they are a program that enters this matchup in much better shape than its counterpart. If the Hilltoppers come out focused, they will be tough to beat.

How to make Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky picks

The model has simulated Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.