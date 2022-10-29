Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Hawaii

Current Records: Wyoming 5-3; Hawaii 2-6

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.

Hawaii didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-13 to the Colorado State Rams last week. QB Brayden Schager wasn't much of a difference maker for Hawaii; Schager threw one interception with only 173 yards passing.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 313 more yards than your opponent like Wyoming did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They walked away with a 28-14 victory over the Utah State Aggies. RB Titus Swen had a stellar game for the Cowboys as he rushed for three TDs and 160 yards on 28 carries.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Utah State's offensive line to sack QB Bishop Davenport six times for a total loss of 23 yards. Leading the way was DE DeVonne Harris and his three sacks. Harris now has six sacks this year.

Hawaii have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Hawaii's defeat took them down to 2-6 while Wyoming's win pulled them up to 5-3. A win for Hawaii would reverse both their bad luck and Wyoming's good luck. We'll see if Hawaii manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cowboys keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii and Wyoming both have two wins in their last four games.