The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is 0-1 on the season, while the Rainbow Warriors are 1-0. It's the 25th time these two football programs have met with Wyoming holding a 14-10 all-time advantage.

The two sides have split their four meetings since they became MWC rivals. The Cowboys are favored by one-point in the latest Hawaii vs. Wyoming odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 60. Before entering any Wyoming vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming spread: Wyoming -1

Hawaii vs. Wyoming over-under: 60 points

Hawaii vs. Wyoming money line: Wyoming -115, Hawaii -105

What you need to know about Wyoming

The Cowboys fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Nevada Wolf Pack last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. QB Levi Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 227 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 40 yards. Xazavian Valladay also produced 131 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

Wyoming was favored to win that game by three points but struggled defensively after ranking 11th in the nation in points allowed per game (17.8) in 2019. The Wolf Pack threw for 420 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and completed 75 percent of their passes, which could spell trouble for the Cowboys against Hawaii's wide-open offense.

What you need to know about Hawaii

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They captured a comfortable 34-19 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. QB Chevan Cordeiro had a stellar game for Hawaii as he accumulated 229 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 116 yards. Todd Graham ushered in a new era of Hawaii football in his first game and the offense was still prolific, putting up 552 yards against Fresno State.

The Rainbow Warriors have also fared well against the spread on the road. In fact, Hawaii is 4-2 against the number in its last six away games. However, Hawaii is just 2-5 in its last seven meetings against Wyoming.

