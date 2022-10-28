The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-6 and coming off a 17-13 road loss at Colorado State, while Wyoming is 5-3, having defeated Utah State 28-14 at home last weekend. The Rainbow Warriors won this matchup in Laramie last season, 38-14. Wyoming is 5-2 against the spread, while Hawaii is 4-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Hawaii vs. Wyoming:

Hawaii vs. Wyoming spread: Hawaii +11.5

Hawaii vs. Wyoming over/under: 50.5 points

What you need to know about Wyoming

The Cowboys racked up 529 yards of total offense in last weekend's two touchdown victory over Utah State. Junior RB Titus Swen ran for 160 yards on 28 carries and three scores while D.Q. James totaled 120 yards on 10 attempts in the win. On the season, Swen is averaging nearly five yards per carry and has rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns. Before his breakout performance against the Aggies, the freshman James had only rushed for 23 yards in five games.

Quarterback Andrew Peasley completed exactly 50% of his passes last week, throwing for 199 yards in the team's convincing win. On the season, he's completed 53.3 percent for 1,204 yards and nine touchdowns to only three interceptions. Being that Hawaii is 7th worst against the run this season in college football, allowing 212.1 yards per game, Wyoming would be best served once again leaning on it's rushing attack this weekend.

What you need to know about Hawaii

Like most of their season, Hawaii didn't generate much offense against Colorado State and fell in a low-scoring game. In addition to a bad defense, the Rainbow Warriors' offense isn't much better, ranking among the bottom 15 FBS teams in yards per game (320.1) and points per game (18.1).

Quarterback Brayden Schager threw for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week, but on the season he's thrown six interceptions to only four touchdown passes. Hawaii's best offensive player has been running back Dedrick Parson, who despite only rushing for 71 yards last Saturday, had 543 on the season and ten touchdowns.

How to make Hawaii vs. Wyoming picks

