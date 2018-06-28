Heart condition forces four-star Penn State 2018 signee to retire from football

Nana Asiedu was one of the top prospects in Penn State's 2018 recruiting class, but he will be forced to give up football before seeing the field for the Nittany Lions. The native of Stafford, Virginia, announced on Twitter that his career is over after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Asiedu was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 11 among offensive lineman coming out of North Stafford High School, and his coach had high hopes for what he could become at the college level.

"Nana brings length and athleticism to the offensive tackle position," said Asiedu's high school coachJoe Mangono on national signing day, according to Penn State's official website. "Currently, Nana is 6-foot-6 inches and 275 pounds. He will grow into a 300-pound plus athletic offensive tackle. This rare combination of length, size and speed make Nana one of top rated offensive tackles in the country."

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) can affect anybody at any age, and it can cause sudden cardiac arrest. Patients with HCM will have heart cells enlarge, which blocks blood flow from the heart ventricles, according to the American Heart Association.

HCM happens to be the same condition that forced Florida defensive back Randy Russell -- a 2018 signee who enrolled at UF early -- to retire from football earlier this offseason. Former Cal lineman Ted Agu died from the same condition in 2014.