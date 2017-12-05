Heisman Trophy 2017: Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson lead trio of finalists

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love are headed to New York City this weekend as finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trust announced its finalists on ESPN Monday night.

Who's the most deserving? Let's break them down.

Baker Mayfield: Just look at these numbers. 4,340 passing yards, 71.0 completion percentage, 41 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 310 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Mayfield finished third in Heisman voting a year ago, fourth in 2015 and has enjoyed an incredible career that included walking on twice (once at Texas Tech and again at Oklahoma). The senior signal-caller has a flair for the dramatic, freelances as well as anybody in the game and is a big reason why the Sooners will be playing in the Rose Bowl national semifinal against Georgia on New Year's Day.

Lamar Jackson: The winner of college football's most prestigious award in 2016, Jackson has had a comparable season in 2017. He bumped up his completion percentage four points to 60.4, nearly matched his passing yardage at 3,489, cut down on his interceptions by three by tossing just six and threw 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,443 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns en route to a berth in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Bryce Love: No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for Stanford. Love stepped in and rushed for 1,973 yards, 17 touchdowns and averaged 8.32 yards per carry for the Pac-12 North champion Cardinal. Oh, that was on a bad ankle for the second half of the season, which didn't prevent him from being a superstar for a team that had a small margin for error in the division title race. Love led Stanford to the Alamo Bowl, where they'll take on TCU.