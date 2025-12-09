According to the oddsmakers, there won't be a lot of suspense when the Heisman Trophy winner is announced on Saturday, Dec. 13. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite with FanDuel Sportsbook setting his odds at -2000. The only other player in the conversation based on betting odds is Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia at +900.

After those two, it's Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at a distant +40000. So barring something crazy, it will likely be Mendoza hoisting the 2025 Heisman Trophy this Saturday.

Here is one final breakdown of the top two candidates.

Heisman Trophy Odds ahead of ceremony (via FanDuel)

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB (-2000)

In a year when no one really ran away as the overwhelming favorite, Mendoza has been the most consistent. The Indiana quarterback has been one of the betting favorites since the Hoosiers blasted Illinois 63-10 on Sept. 20.

Mendoza had a sensational season, throwing 33 touchdowns and only six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and Big Ten Championship. Indiana is also a great story. Curt Cignetti took over one of the worst programs in college football and turned the Hoosiers into a serious title contender in two years. That resonates with voters.

Based on the betting odds, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Mendoza isn't the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt QB (+900)

I love Pavia and if I had a vote, he might get it. I think what he has done helping Vanderbilt become a borderline College Football Playoff team is amazing. He also plays with the kind of moxie that some voters like, including striking the Heisman pose after a touchdown against Tennessee.

The problem for Pavia is Vanderbilt lost its two toughest games of the season against Alabama and Texas. He really needed to beat one of those teams to have a realistic shot at winning the award in my opinion.

There has been some sharp money coming in on Pavia. However, that was when Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin was still in the running. The thinking was with Mendoza and Sayin both playing in the Big Ten, they would split the Midwest vote. Then Pavia would dominate the South to put him over the edge. But Sayin fell out of the race late, making that theory unlikely.

You obviously aren't going to bet Mendoza at -2000. If you are looking for a late wager, Pavia is the only option. Hope enough voters fell in love with the Vanderbilt quarterback to put him over Mendoza in a close vote.