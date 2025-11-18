According to the oddsmakers, there are three players with a realistic chance to win the Heisman Trophy heading into Week 13. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite at +100, followed by Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+200) and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (+575).

After the top three are Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia at +1200 and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton at +2000. So barring something crazy, it will likely be either Mendoza, Sayin or Reed hoisting the Heisman Trophy in a few weeks.

Here is a look at how to approach the Heisman Trophy favorites and players to bet before the Week 13 results.

Heisman Trophy Odds ahead of Week 13 (odds via Caesars)

Favorites

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB (+100)

Mendoza's Heisman campaign was about to come to an end two weeks ago against Penn State until he threw the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. While the throw was impressive, the amazing catch by receiver Omar Cooper Jr. might have won Mendoza the award.

The oddsmakers make Mendoza the favorite, but he only plays one more game against lowly Purdue. Sayin faces Michigan and Reed gets to play Texas on Thanksgiving weekend. A lot of times, the Heisman Trophy is won during that final week of the regular season.

If Sayin has a big game against Michigan, he probably wins. If not, it comes down to Mendoza and Reed.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB (+200)

The Ohio State quarterback is red-hot, throwing 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception over his last three games.

Like I mentioned above, Sayin still has one huge game left against Michigan. That matchup is really the X-factor in the Heisman race. If Sayin puts up big numbers against a good Michigan defense and leads the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season, it's likely over.

Mendoza and Reed will be huge Wolverines fans on Nov. 29.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M QB (+575)

Reed gets to make his case on the Friday before Michigan and Ohio State square off. This is my argument against Mendoza being the favorite. If Reed and Sayin both have big games on a weekend we know historically all the Heisman voters are watching, I don't think he wins it.

Reed's path to winning the Heisman is simple. He puts on a show against Texas and the Aggies finish undefeated. Sayin struggles and Michigan upsets Ohio State. In that scenario, Reed has to hope he sways enough late voters to overtake Mendoza.

Bet to make now

Marcel Reed (+575)

The only bet to make right now is Reed at +575. I think there is a little value on Stockton at +2000, although he would need so many things to go his way you may as well play the lottery instead.

Stockton would need two of the three Heisman favorites to lose outright and the other to struggle to sneak in and steal the award. Possible? Yes. Likely? No.

Reed has a realistic path to winning the award and is a little undervalued right now at +575. That is the only bet to make with two weeks left in the regular season.