When the Heisman Trophy is awarded this December, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith's college football career may be finished.

Smith is the best player in the sport and remains the heavy favorite to take home the award if he can finish the season on a similar pace. But since the injury to quarterback Julian Sayin, his candidacy has taken a hit. Once on a historic pace for a national title contender, Smith is now just trying to keep the Buckeyes competitive.

Backup quarterback Luke Fahey is still force-feeding the ball to Smith, leading to 28 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. However, Nebraska and Michigan's defenses present some issues. And more acutely, the Buckeyes are a paltry 1-2 in Fahey's three starts.

Smith is currently on pace for 96 catches for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. If he can reach those marks, that should be enough to take the award home, even if it serves more as a lifetime achievement award.

That said, the question remains: Just how bad can Ohio State finish before it matters? The Buckeyes already have three regular-season losses for the first time since 2011. They still have two of the top 10 defenses in college football, Nebraska and Michigan, to close the year. If they lose The Game, it will be perhaps as miserable a finish to Smith's career as humanly possible.

Also, seven of the last nine Heisman Trophy winners played on conference championship Saturday. It usually presents a major opportunity to make a closing statement, like when Indiana's Fernando Mendoza stunned Ohio State last year. Smith will not have that privilege.

Smith is the best player, but the Heisman Trophy's criteria are open-ended: it's awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. If Smith falls below that mark, there are a few players who could elevate themselves in the final weeks.

Heisman odds via FanDuel

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Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Stats: 66.5% completion, 2,257 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs | 582 rushing yards, 9 TDs

Odds: +550

Dampier's last month has been as good as any in the sport. The senior led Utah to wins over No. 9 BYU, No. 14 Houston and No. 23 Arizona, making huge plays in the closing moments in each game. Last week, Dampier threw a game-winning 70-yard touchdown pass to stun Arizona on the road and move to 10-0.

The former New Mexico transfer has passed for, rushed for and caught touchdowns during a sensational year, including a game-sealing catch against rival BYU. He will play either No. 10 BYU or No. 12 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Stats: 67.9% completion, 2,385 yards, 23 TDs, 2 INTs

Odds: +1100

Carr is one of the steadiest quarterbacks in college football, and had a legitimate Heisman moment with his performance against then-No. 1 Miami. The junior threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in probably the best performance of his career.

There are two major things working against Carr. First, his numbers are efficient but not exceptional. He's projected to finish with fewer than 3,000 yards passing. Additionally, Notre Dame had a two-game season, effectively: Miami and BYU. The Irish went 1-1 in those games, and Carr was mediocre against the Cougars. There are no other spotlight games remaining.

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Stats: 76.3% completion, 3,076 yards, 29 TDs, 2 INTs

Odds: +370

Mensah has been the best transfer quarterback addition of the season after defecting from Duke. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and had more touchdowns than incompletions across his first four games.

The biggest knock against Mensah is that he was significantly outplayed during Miami's 31-24 loss to Notre Dame, his first game without Malachi Toney in the lineup. But with a rematch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game -- also likely without Toney -- he can make the case more reasonable.

Gio Lopez, QB, Wake Forest

Stats: 66% completion, 2,377 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT | 351 rushing yards, 8 TDs

Odds: +6000

Wake Forest is one of the best stories in college football, and the former North Carolina and South Alabama transfer Lopez is the conductor. The junior is playing the most efficient football of his career, and remains a dynamic rushing threat who can make plays in high-leverage moments.

The Demon Deacons rank No. 7 nationally in total offense and No. 3 at 7.4 yards per play. Lopez also has a chance to avenge his only loss against Miami in the ACC Championship Game.

Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke

Stats: 1,320 rush yards, 19 TDs | 399 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Odds: +40,000

Sheppard probably missed his window to get into the Heisman race after losing a narrow game against No. 7 Miami. But even in loss, he showed why he's regarded as the best running back in the nation.

The sophomore rushed for 131 yards, caught 12 passes for 93 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in a 36-25 loss. Sheppard has six 100-yard performances, and games of 99 and 97 yards to boot. As a true sophomore, he's got another attempt ahead.

Other candidates

Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia: The Bulldogs are the best team in college football, and Stockton is the leader of the group. The Heisman's Southeastern voters tend to push a candidate from the conference, and Stockton is likely the best case.

Aidan Flora, RB, Iowa State: Flora has no shot at the Heisman Trophy, but we really need to talk about him. The former walk-on leads the nation with 1,335 rushing yards and has three 200-yard games. He's on the edge of dragging the Cyclones to bowl eligibility under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State: Mestemaker is on track to lead the nation in regular-season passing yards and touchdowns for the second straight season, an incredible feat after jumping from North Texas to Oklahoma State. A former walk-on who had not started a game since freshman year of high school before UNT, Mestemaker has eight 300-yard performances.

DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee: Bishop is the engine of Tennessee's playoff-bound offense, rushing for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry. His production has kept up against elite defensive fronts, but LSU will be a good test.