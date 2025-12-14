With the 2025 Heisman Trophy race decided, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2026 Heisman race. The outlook for college football's most prestigious individual award will be partially determined by NFL Draft and transfer portal decisions finalized during the weeks ahead.

But even as we wait to see how the sport's shifting roster dynamics play out and where some potential star players will land -- or if they'll remain in college football at all -- there are a few obvious early frontrunners. A couple of them are Ohio State stars who were in the mix this season.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin made it to New York as a finalist this season behind a standout redshirt freshman campaign. His top target, Jeremiah Smith, finished sixth in the 2025 voting as a sophomore. It would be no surprise if either or both are in New York next year with a chance to hoist the hardware.

There will be plenty of competition, however. Quarterbacks Arch Manning (Texas), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Jayden Maiava (USC) are each draft-eligible, but they're poised to be in the Heisman mix if they return. Here's an early rundown of 2026 Heisman Trophy contenders.

Top Heisman contenders in 2026

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning ended the 2025 season trending in the right direction. He totaled 15 touchdowns as a passer and runner with just two interceptions over the Longhorns' final five regular season games and surpassed 300 yards passing in three of those contests. Though he is draft-eligible, Manning needs to return to college football to continue his development.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin was the only 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist who is not draft eligible in 2026, and he should be in store for a huge redshirt sophomore season. Ohio State is poised to be elite at receiver again, and Sayin has already proven himself as one of the most accurate passers college football has seen in a generation. He should be right back in the mix a year from now.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith finished sixth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting after totaling 80 grabs for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns through the Big Ten Championship Game. The former five-star prospect is capable of making plays that few others can, and he will have numerous school records in his sights next season as a junior.

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Reed can soft launch his 2026 Heisman Trophy campaign with a strong performance in the CFP. The dual-threat playmaker established a strong baseline by throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Texas A&M to an 11-1 regular season. He'll be working with a new offensive coordinator next season amid Collin Klein's departure to become Kansas State's coach.

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

USC coach Lincoln Riley has already produced three Heisman Trophy winners. It takes little imagination to envision Maiava becoming the fourth. He led the Big Ten with 3,431 passing yards in the regular season while leading the Trojans to a 9-3 mark. If USC makes the CFP in 2026, Maiava will be in New York as a Heisman finalist.







Other names to know

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: Simpson is draft-eligible, but if he returns to college football, he is bound for a big year. Though his performance tapered off in the second half of the 2025 season, he's an accurate passer surrounded by talent.



Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia: Stockton proved himself to be more than capable of running the show for Georgia in 2025. He delivered in clutch moments as both a runner and passer and should be even better in 2026.



Drew Mestemaker, QB, North Texas: Will Mestemaker follow coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State? That remains to be seen, but after leading the FBS in passing yards at 4,129, he'll be a potential factor in the Heisman race regardless of where he plays.



Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State: Signs suggest Leavitt is transferring after an injury-abbreviated redshirt sophomore season. Don't be surprised if he lands with a big-name program and puts up big-time numbers.



Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri: Hardy ranks second in the FBS in rushing yards at 1,560, making him one of the 2025 season's most valuable transfers. After beginning his career at Louisiana-Monroe, Hardy has blossomed into a star.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss: Lacy ranks second in the FBS in rushing touchdowns with 20 after emerging as one of the sport's top breakout stars. The Missouri transfer is averaging five yards per carry and also has 25 receptions.