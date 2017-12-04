Heisman Trophy ballot: Don't sleep on the candidacy of SDSU's Rashaad Penny

If you want a Heisman Trophy based on character, go elsewhere.

The Heisman long ago lost its luster as a slice of American apple pie. If you're hung up on integrity and character, we suggest you visit here.

That doesn't mean you won't pay attention on Saturday night. The Heisman is still a slice of college football life.

You just won't see any Heisman voters writing about their ballots this week. If they do, they'll have them taken away. That's how the Heisman Trust rolls, censoring its voters this week and thereby declining free publicity.

Not that there is much suspense this week.

Here is how my ballot would look if I still had it.

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: I'm not going judge, apologize or analyze Mayfield's erratic behavior. It is what it is. His play is unique. For the second straight year, Oklahoma's senior is likely to finish as the nation's most accurate and efficient passer. This is Sam Bradford territory; Bradford has a statue on campus for having won OU's last Heisman. Against ranked teams, Mayfield has thrown 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The only player to throw for 14,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a career, Mayfield seems to feed off being dissed. Whether it's planting a flag or grabbing his crotch, it detracts from his football excellence. Mayfield remains the best college football player in the country despite his flaws.

2. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford: A season after Christian McCaffrey led the country in all-purpose running, the Cardinal's junior exploded for 1,973 yards. We're talking a prospect whose high school GPA (4.5) exceeded his 40 time (4.3). His acceleration into the second level was #HeismanLove's calling card. For much of the season he was averaging a first down (more than 10 yards) per rush. If Love indeed does finish second for the Heisman, it will mark the fifth time since 2009 a Cardinal has finished in that exact spot.

3. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State: A bigger, more versatile performer than former teammate Donnel Pumphrey. Penny solidified his Heisman credentials on Nov. 18 when he accounted for 429 total yards against Nevada. That night the first time he touched a ball on a punt return, he took it back 70 yards. Later, there was a 100-yard kickoff return. If you stayed up late enough, it was obvious Penny was one of the most dynamic players in the country. His 2,027 rushing yards lead the country and make San Diego State the first school to have two different 2,000-yard runners in back-to-back years. No school has had an individual lead in total rushing yards in consecutive years since 1960.