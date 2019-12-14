Heisman Trophy ceremony 2019: Joe Burrow leads finalists, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The 2019 Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night to one of four players: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts or Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. One of those four ment will become the 82nd recipient of the famed award.

The Heisman Trophy was first given out in 1935 to University of Chicago running back Jay Berwanger. It was called the DAC Trophy in that first season, named after New York's Downtown Athletic Club. When the club's athletic director, John Heisman, died in 1936, the award became known as The Heisman Trophy.

Saturday night will induct another member into college football's most prestigious club. The 2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and WatchESPN.com. The winner of the award will be announced in second half of the hour-long broadcast.

Let's take a look at the four finalists and their most common odds across U.S. sportsbooks.

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (1-300): Burrow, who is considered the favorite to win the award, is the first LSU player since defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (2011) to be named a Heisman finalist. He's hoping to become the first LSU player to win the award since running back Billy Cannon did so in 1959, making Burrow just the second ever to do so from the program. Burrow is in his second season at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, and he has helped lead the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff this season.

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (25-1): Another transfer quarterback, Fields is only a sophomore and is in his first season at Ohio State. He and Young,are the first teammates to be named Heisman finalists in the same season since Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook made the trip in 2016. Neither won the award that year -- it went to Louisville's Lamar Jackson -- but Mayfield did win in 2017. Fields is also the second consecutive Buckeyes quarterback to be named a finalist as Dwayne Haskins finished third in the voting last season. While Ohio State is tied with Notre Dame and Oklahoma for most Heisman winners (seven), only one Ohio State QB has won the award in the modern era. Troy Smith took it in 2006 and remains the last Buckeye to capture the award.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (33-1): It's the fourth consecutive season that an Oklahoma signal caller is a Heisman finalist, and Hurts is hoping to make it three wins in a row for the Sooners. Like Mayfield and Kyler Murray before him, Hurts is a transfer, coming to Oklahoma after spending three seasons at Alabama. If Hurts were to win the award, it would give Oklahoma more Heisman winners than any other program in college football history.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State (33-1): Young is hoping to make history in becoming the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson in 1997. Of course, Woodson was a contributor on special teams and played some receiver as well. If Young wins the award, he'll be the first true defensive player to do so. He's only the fourth defensive linemen to be named a Heisman finalist, joining Washington's Steve Emtman (1991), Miami's Warren Sapp (1994), and Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh (2009). Young was named the 2019 CBS Sports Player of the Year earlier this week.