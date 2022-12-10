On Saturday night, college football's best and brightest converge on New York City as the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be revealed. Four finalists earned invitations to the prestigious ceremony: USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Unless Bennett takes home the top honor, the Heisman winner will be a player who lost his last game heading into the ceremony. The last recipient to do that was Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, who compiled some of the most insane video game numbers of all time. This group is different, however, and features players whose teams went a combined 47-4 in the 2022 season.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took home the award in 2021, and this year's winner will mark the sixth quarterback to take home college football's highest honor in the last seven years. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. It can also be streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Odds for Heisman Trophy candidates are not presently available from Caesars Sportsbook, likely due to Williams being such a large favorite. However, you can see results from our Heisman straw poll here.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC: Williams took over as the overwhelming favorite before conference championship weekend. Despite losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game to miss out on a College Football Playoff spot, Williams' case remains strong. The sophomore threw for more than 4,000 yards and posted 47 touchdowns to statistically stand above the rest of the field. He led game-winning drives against Oregon State and UCLA before capping off the regular season with a four-touchdown performance against Notre Dame. The Utah loss throws the slightest shred of doubt into Williams' candidacy, but he is the overwhelming favorite.

Max Duggan, QB, TCU: Duggan wasn't even the starter at the beginning of the season, but snatched the spotlight once he got his shot. The senior posted career-best numbers with 3,321 yards passing, 404 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns. However, the moment that really clinched his candidacy was an unbelievable game-tying drive against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game to send it to overtime. Duggan put his body on the line and won the hearts of college football fans with his exhausting effort. The quarterback fell quite literally six inches shy of the goal line on what could have been a championship-sealing run -- if he trips a second later, this might be Duggan's trophy. Regardless, he has a real shot.

Stetson Bennett IV, QB, Georgia: After acting as a game manager during Georgia's 2021 national championship run, Bennett became a serious offensive weapon for the No. 1 Bulldogs in 2022. The former walk-on threw for 3,425 yards and added seven rushing touchdowns to his 20 passing touchdowns. More importantly, the senior is the face of the best team in the country after leading Georgia to its first SEC championship since 2017 and a 27-1 record over the past two seasons.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: Stroud is the most efficient passer in the nation who stars for one of the best offenses in the country. The Buckeyes rank No. 2 nationally in yards per play and scoring offense, while Stroud tied for the lead in passing touchdowns (37). However, his candidacy fell apart after throwing a pair of interceptions during a disappointing performance against No. 2 Michigan. Ohio State is still 22-3 with Stroud as starting quarterback, and he has thrown for nearly 7,800 yards and 81 touchdowns in his career.