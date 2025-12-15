Disappointed after finishing runner-up in final Heisman voting, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia blasted those whose final ballots did not include him ahead of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Pavia re-posted an image from comedian Theo Von on Instagram showing himself with family and friends on the red carpet with the caption, "F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT ... FAMILY FOR LIFE" with a thumbs down emoji.

Following a landslide of negative reaction from Pavia's post, the SEC Player of the Year published a lengthy apology.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor," Pavia wrote Sunday. "As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season. I've been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I've had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn't want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

Pavia's bitter response tarnished Vanderbilt's moment in the prestigious spotlight following the program's historic 10-win season and first appearance in New York with a Heisman finalist. Mendoza won the award by a health margin, earning 2,362 total points (643 first-place votes) to Pavia's 1,435 points (189 first-place votes).

Pavia threw for 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns to eight interceptions this season along with 826 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Pavia's rise to stardom included an upset win over then top-ranked Alabama in 2024, which marked Vanderbilt's first win over a top-five opponent.

Pavia's play on the field drew as much attention as his personality off of it as Pavia became the center of attention. With a self-confidence level that borders on arrogance, Pavia considers himself one of the best college football players of all-time but doesn't want his opinion to be confused with conceit.

"I feel like I get the perspective that maybe I'm cocky or whatever," Pavia said before the Heisman ceremony. "But I feel like I'm just a confident person. I believe in my team. I believe in the people around me, and I don't want it to come off as cocky or arrogant. I just think of that as myself."

Pavia's rise came from humble beginnings as a former three-star transfer from New Mexico State who signed with Vanderbilt in January 2024.